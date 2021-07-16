More surveillance cameras planned at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

16 July 2021 21:02 IST

Move comes in the wake of frequent cases of gold smuggling

Installation of more surveillance cameras, creation of police booths and setting up of a police outpost were among the host of issues that were discussed at the Aerodrome Committee meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting, presided over by the Commissioner of Police A. Arun, also the committee chairman, was attended by Airport Director S. Dharmaraj, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, officials of the Airport Authority of India and Customs and other stakeholders.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Arun said that he had emphasised the need to install more surveillance cameras covering the cityside and outer areas of the airport in the wake of frequent cases of gold smuggling through the airport and to bolster surveillance. The installation of more cameras would also help in finding out the receivers of the smuggled items and those involved in the illegal activity in an effort to curb this crime, he said.

Mr. Arun said that he had also put forth the suggestion to invite the National Security Guard, a specially equipped and trained force to thwart terrorist activities and involve them in the mock anti-hijack drills that was being conducted at the airport.

Establishment of a police outpost and police booths at the entry and exit gates of the airport, requirements for increasing security, creating awareness among the people of the ban on operating drones within a radius of three km from the airport and increasing patrols in areas surrounding the airport were also discussed at the meeting, a press release said.