TiruchirapalliTIRUVARUR 08 September 2021 18:46 IST
More students test positive
Updated: 08 September 2021 18:46 IST
Two more school students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the students were studying in the same schools as the four who tested positive for the infection earlier.
Also, a third year MBBS student and an MS student at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur, tested positive on Wednesday.
