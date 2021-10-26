More stolen idols recovered under DMK regime: Minister

The number of stolen idols recovered during the last five months was 40% more than the idols recovered during the 10 years of AIADMK regime, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K.Sekarbabu said here on Tuesday.

A report on how many idols were smuggled to foreign countries and recovered would be released after the DMK completes one year in office, he said speaking to reporters.

Assuring that the repair of the damaged portion of the retaining wall of the Kamalalayam tank would be executed in such a manner to avert recurrence of such incidents in the future, the Minister said that the lands belonging to Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple would be retrieved if they were found be encroached. He inspected the damaged retaining wall and also held a detailed discussion with the officials on how to reconstruct the damaged portion.

Meanwhile, traffic diversion has been effected near the Kamalalayam tank in view of the collapse of the tank’s retaining wall. According to the police, both light and heavy vehicles coming from Kumbakonam will be diverted at the EB junction to proceed via Vilamal Main Road. Further, movement of local people and those heading to hospitals in two-wheelers alone would be allowed to use the east, west and north bank roads of the Kamalalayam tank. The current traffic arrangement will remain in force till the damage to the tank wall is rectified, the police said.