More start-ups and IT firms set up shop in Tiruchi

A clutch of new start-up firms and Information Technology (IT) companies have set up shop in Tiruchi, offering various job opportunities for freshers and experienced techies.

Tiruchi continues to witness an increasing trend of start-up firms and multinational companies setting foot and rolling out job offers for freshers and experienced candidates in the high-paying sector including software development, artificial intelligence and data science.

New start-up firms like Augurai, Frigate and Dorustree have recently set up an office in the city, in addition to the existing companies such as Omega Healthcare, Capgemini, VDart, First Source, Vagus Technologies, and Modelon.

Similarly, multinational software company MST Solutions have opened an office in Thillai Nagar, and Zoho Corporation is all set to open a 350-seater office space near No. 1 Tollgate to employ software developers.

According to a research report published by Savills India, a global real estate service provider, Tiruchi was identified as one of the eight South Indian cities that were emerging hubs in the IT sector.

II Tier cities are being seriously considered by IT companies for cost advantage and good human resources. “Most of the companies spread the IT sector to II Tier cities, as thousands of employees working in large companies are from smaller towns,” said Tamizh Inian, founder of Frigate, a prototype manufacturing firm.

According to recruiters, people who worked in big cities are currently working from home since the pandemic lockdown. “They prefer jobs in their hometown with equivalent pay rather than relocate again,” said T. V Kiran Kumar, founder, of Dorustree, a tech start-up.

The pay scale of jobs in the city varies between ₹2.40 lakh to ₹8 lakh per annum. “We have recruited both freshers and experienced techies. Working in tier-II cities will help young job seekers learn emerging technologies,” he added.