‘More services being offered through Cooperative Societies’ 

Against the target of ₹120 crore set for this year, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks have forwarded crop loans to the extent of ₹25.84 crore in the district, J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, said on Friday.

Last year, ₹117.94 crore was forwarded as crop loans as against the target of ₹111 crore. The number of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies was being increased, and being transformed into multi-service societies, catering to the productive activities of women self-help groups with backward and forward linkages, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan who was on an inspection said farmers had voiced the requirement for an additional automatic winnower machine at the Direct Purchase Centres.

A total of 117 DPCs have been opened in the district. Owing to the release of water on May 24 from Mettur dam, Kuruvai cultivation in tail-end areas was initiated in advance. In Mayiladuthurai district, paddy cultivation was taken up in 37,870 acres, compared to 39,132 acres last year. A section of farmers have shifted to cotton cultivation, he said.

Additional godowns were being established to raise the storage capacity in the district by about 25,000 metric tonnes, he added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha and senior officials of Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments.