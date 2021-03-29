More para-military personnel arrive in central districts

TIRUCHI

29 March 2021 22:03 IST

More companies of para-military force personnel have arrived in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts who are to be deployed for bandobust duty for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Four companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police which landed in Tiruchi district on Sunday and Monday have been sent to Musiri , Manapparai, Lalgudi and Jeeyapuram sub divisions, said police sources. The Tiruchi district was already provided with two companies of para-military force personnel earlier which were being used for conducting checks for enforcement of model code of conduct and for conducting flag marches in order to build confidence among the people.

In Karur district, four companies of Andhra Pradesh Special Police arrived on Sunday which were sent to Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Aravakurichi and Krishnarayapuram assembly constituencies. The Karur district already had one company of Sashastra Seema Bal. Pudukottai district has been provided with six companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and one company of Andhra Pradesh Police additionally. The district already had one company of Sashastra Seema Bal.