More paddy purchase centres sought in delta

TIRUCHI

03 September 2021 18:17 IST

The State government must instruct the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to open more number of direct purchase centres (DPCs) as paddy harvest is peaking in the Cauvery delta, said Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts.

In a representation to the government, its general secretary Arupathy Kalyanam has also called for stationing mobile DPCs so that the harvested paddy can be procured from the field itself. “This will help prevent overcrowding at the DPCs. The mobile DPCs can procure paddy even if two farmers with five acres each were harvesting paddy in a village,” he said.

Mr. Kalyanam pleaded for procuring paddy with up to 20% moisture content without any price deduction as many parts of the delta have received rains. The Agricultural Engineering Department must arrange sufficient number of tractor-operated portable paddy dryers for the benefit of farmers. “Using the equipment, farmers can dry two tonnes of paddy within a couple of hours. Last year, such dryers were deployed in Thanjavur district,” he said.

Mr. Kalyanam urged the government to implement the minimum support price for the new kharif season from August instead of October. In delta region, around 80% of harvest would be completed by September-end. If the new MSP comes into effect from August, all farmers would be able to avail themselves of the benefit of the increased price, he contended.