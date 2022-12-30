ADVERTISEMENT

More number of detentions under Goondas Act this year

December 30, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have booked cases under special and local laws against 16,526 persons this year for having indulged in crimes such as causing public nuisance.  The number of crimes has come down compared to the past two years due to various measures taken to ensure maintenance of law and order. Preventive measures were taken to thwart revenge killings, caste / communal murder in the city, police sources said. 

Area domination exercises were conducted by Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police to check crimes in the identified locations within the city limits and ensure the safety of the public by directly interacting with them.   A police press release said 185 persons were detained under Goondas Act in 2022 for their involvement in offences ,including robbery and selling narcotic substances. The detentions were far more when compared to the past two years. 

Cases were booked against 258 ganja peddlers and 770 others who sold banned tobacco substances and they were arrested. As many as 340 awareness programmes against drug addiction were held for students in schools and colleges in the city to drive home the hazards of use of ganja and banned tobacco substances. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Awareness programmes were conducted for school and college girls on ways to use ‘Kavalan SOS App’ and about POCSO Act, besides crimes against women and minor girls.  A total of 176 road safety awareness programmes were conducted to create awareness among the people about road rules and safe travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US