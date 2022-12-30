More number of detentions under Goondas Act this year

December 30, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have booked cases under special and local laws against 16,526 persons this year for having indulged in crimes such as causing public nuisance. The number of crimes has come down compared to the past two years due to various measures taken to ensure maintenance of law and order. Preventive measures were taken to thwart revenge killings, caste / communal murder in the city, police sources said.

Area domination exercises were conducted by Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police to check crimes in the identified locations within the city limits and ensure the safety of the public by directly interacting with them. A police press release said 185 persons were detained under Goondas Act in 2022 for their involvement in offences ,including robbery and selling narcotic substances. The detentions were far more when compared to the past two years.

Cases were booked against 258 ganja peddlers and 770 others who sold banned tobacco substances and they were arrested. As many as 340 awareness programmes against drug addiction were held for students in schools and colleges in the city to drive home the hazards of use of ganja and banned tobacco substances.

Awareness programmes were conducted for school and college girls on ways to use ‘Kavalan SOS App’ and about POCSO Act, besides crimes against women and minor girls. A total of 176 road safety awareness programmes were conducted to create awareness among the people about road rules and safe travel.