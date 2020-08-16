More medical camps on anvil to scale up COVID-19 testing

16 August 2020 19:54 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that new initiatives had been taken to scale up COVID-19 testing in Pudukottai district. More medical camps would be conducted to check the spread of the viral disease, the Minister said, while chairing a review meeting with officials to discuss measures taken to combat the pandemic.

Instructions had been issued to the district administration officials to identify patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and cough, and subject them to testing, Mr. Vijayabaskar said.

The review meeting held at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital was attended by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, and officials of health and all government departments.

The meeting took stock of the number of COVID-19 cases in the district; the ways the disease were spreading; treatment procedures; details of those completely cured; the existing bed strength in hospitals and information on additional beds; spraying of disinfectants; the number of medical camps and awareness campaigns being organised.

The Minister said officials had also been asked to strictly enforce the rules in the COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

Mr. Vijayabaskar appealed to the general public to extend their cooperation to the measures taken by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19. The Minister asked the officials to take necessary steps to bring down the positive cases in the district at the earliest.