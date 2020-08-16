More medical camps on anvil to scale up COVID-19 testing

PUDUKOTTAI
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that new initiatives had been taken to scale up COVID-19 testing in Pudukottai district. More medical camps would be conducted to check the spread of the viral disease, the Minister said, while chairing a review meeting with officials to discuss measures taken to combat the pandemic.
Instructions had been issued to the district administration officials to identify patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and cough, and subject them to testing, Mr. Vijayabaskar said.
The review meeting held at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital was attended by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, and officials of health and all government departments.
The meeting took stock of the number of COVID-19 cases in the district; the ways the disease were spreading; treatment procedures; details of those completely cured; the existing bed strength in hospitals and information on additional beds; spraying of disinfectants; the number of medical camps and awareness campaigns being organised.
The Minister said officials had also been asked to strictly enforce the rules in the COVID-19 containment zones across the district.
Mr. Vijayabaskar appealed to the general public to extend their cooperation to the measures taken by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19. The Minister asked the officials to take necessary steps to bring down the positive cases in the district at the earliest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath