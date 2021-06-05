More machinery to be mobilised for desilting

More earth-moving machinery will be mobilised for expediting works on desiltation of waterbodies in Nagapattinam district, Additional Chief Secretary of Public Works Department Sandeep Saxena said on Friday.

Referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's announcement that water will be released from Mettur dam on June 12, Mr. Saxena told mediapersons that the extent of equipment utilised for desilting works will be increased by 20 % through mobilisation from Highways, Agricultural Engineering, Geology and Mining and other departments.

The plan is to have two operators for each earth-moving machinery so that the work can progress unhindred from morning to evening under the watch of farmers’ groups. The resources at the disposal of District Rural Development Agency would be optimised to carry out the desilting works in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category canals such that the water will reach the tail-end areas for irrigation, he said.

Accompanied by Collector Praveen P. Nair and other senior officials, Mr. Saxena inspected the works in progress. Eighty nine works are being carried out in the district to a cumalative length of 574 km at a cost of ₹5.25 crore.

About 62 works were nearing completion, he said.