April 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Various forums including the Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF), the Tamil Chamber of Commerce and the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee have also raised their voice against the auctioning of lignite blocks in the delta region.

In a statement issued here, the TNSF has pointed out that the survey conducted by the Central government agencies has revealed that the Vadaseri Coal Block contains a coal reserve of 7550 lakh tonnes. In the auction notice, it was stated that the successful bidder would be allowed to tap the mineral resource either as coal or as coal-bed methane or as coal gas.

Stating that implementation of this project in the delta region would impact the irrigation resources available for agricultural operations, the Forum said that the present auction notice contradicts the move to reduce the consumption of coal in the country by 2030 and reduce the carbon emission to zero by 2070 by promoting the usage of non-conventional energy sources.

Opposing the Vadaseri coal block auctioning notice, the president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Chozha Naachiar Rajasekar, has regretted the move to harness the coal reserves in India while all other countries were taking various measures to reduce the use of coal in power generation in view of the climate change issues.

Exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to ban the mining of lignite in the delta region, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should take immediate steps to save the delta region from lignite mining. Otherwise, it would ruin the livelihood of farmers. I

Stating that the carelessness on the part of the present State government might have emboldened the Union government to extract methane from the delta region by taking the lignite block auctioning route, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee questioned the rationale behind the State government’s statement that it was only a “preliminary examination” and nothing to worry about it.