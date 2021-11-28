More detained under Goondas Act this year

The City Police have detained more number of accused under the Goondas Act in the current year than last year. A police press release said a total number of 68 accused have been detained under the Goondas Act so far this year. During the entire 2020 year, the City Police had detained 40 accused under the Act.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan has instructed city police personnel to carry out patrolling and intensify vehicle checks to prevent crimes besides initiating action against anti-social elements to maintain law and order. Action as per law would be initiated against those indulging in crimes, the release added.