568 fresh cases and 14 deaths recorded in central region

11 August 2020 21:00 IST

As many as 568 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths were recorded in central districts on Tuesday.

Thanjavur district topped the list both in fresh cases and deaths. As many as 125 patients were diagnosed with the virus in Thanjavur district. In Tiruvarur, there were 88 fresh cases. Tiruchi and Ariyalur recorded 86 cases each while Pudukottai had 64 cases followed by Nagapattinam (53), Perambalur (35) and Karur (31).

In Tiruchi district, Woraiyur, Golden Rock, Vasan Nagar, Ayyan Reddipatti, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Palakkarai and Sourashtra Street had more than 3 cases. According to sources, COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Manapparai and its surrounding villages too.

Out of 32 patients who tested positive for the virus in Perambalur district, 13 were from Perambalur block. Veppanthattai and Alathur blocks accounted for 9 cases each. With the Tuesday tally, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 785.

Ariyalur town topped the list of 86 COVID-19 positive patients recorded in the bulletin of the State Health Department on Tuesday. Thirumanur and Sendurai blocks recorded 16 cases each and 13 cases in Ariyalur block. The total number of patients has gone up to 1431 in Ariyalur district.

With the declaration of 53 more cases, the total number of cases in Nagapattinam district rose to 1249. New cases were reported in Nagapattinam town, Vedaranyam and Mayiladurai.

A 28-year-old woman was among 14 patients who died of COVID-19 in central districts. The maximum number of six deaths was reported in Thanjavur, followed by four in Tiruchi. Tiruvarur and Pudukottai accounted for three and one deaths respectively. Except three, all the other victims were above 60 years of age.

A 28-year-old woman of Tiruvarur was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 3 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. She died of respiratory failure, aspiration pneumonitis and cerebral venous thrombosis. She was under treatment for various diseases.

A 85-year-old man from Tiruchi, who was admitted to a private hospital with the complaints of fever and cough for four days and difficulty in breathing for two days, died of cardio pulmonary arrest on Monday. Besides, COVID-19 claimed patients aged 60 and 68 from Tiruchi district.

A 64-year-old man from Thanjavur, who was admitted to a private hospital on August 8 with complaints of breathing difficulty and fever, died on Monday due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had pre existing co-morbidities. He was among the six patients who died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur district.