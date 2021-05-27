More Covid Care Centres to be started in Nagapattinam

The Nagapattinam administration has plans to increase the number of Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the district, in view of the perceptible rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

Asymptomatic patients are now being looked after in six CCCs. On Thursday, the seventh CCC in the district was inaugurated at Government Higher Secondary School, Ayakkarampulam, by Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare, based on the public feedback.

The district administration has taken note of the rise in positive cases in Ayyakkaranpulam, Vanduvancheri, Annapettai, Kariapattinam, Thulasiyapattinam, Thanikottagam and Marudur areas. Those fearing the risk of spreading the infection among family members after undertaking the RT-PCR test can avail the utility of the Covid Care Centres, the Minister said, after inaugurating the new CCC in the presence of the District Collector Praveen P Nair, and other senior officials.

The general public can approach the CCC, where doctors and nurses have been posted, for treatment of cold, cough and head ache.

The eighth CCC in the district is to be initiated at Kodiakarai.

The district administration has also stepped up immunisation of people of all age groups through conduct of vaccination camps at many locations, the Minister said.

Mayiladuthurai

In Mayilduthurai, District Collector R. Lalitha inspected vaccination camps at Vaideeswarankovil and Tiruvenkadu, accompanied by Sirkazhi MLA M. Paneerselvam.

The momentum of vaccination has been stepped up and the public cooperation has been good, the Collector said.