More containment zones in Tiruchi city as clusters emerge

Declaration of a containment zone at K. K. Nagar Old and New Police Quarters in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

25 June 2020 08:26 IST

Residents must not venture out except during emergency

Containment zones in Tiruchi city have gone up due to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

As on Wednesday, there are 11 containment zones in the city. Of them, five are in Srirangam zone. Ariyamangalam, K. Abishekapuram and Golden Rock zones have two containment zones each.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that Bhaithoppu, Vellaivethalai Street, Kalla Street, Boologanathar Street and Takkar Chathiram Lane in Srirangam zone have been declared as containment zone after cases emerged in clusters in those areas.

Similarly, Nadu Street and Jinnah Street in Ariyamangalam zone have also been brought under the list of containment zones.

In K. Abishekapuram zone, 11th B Cross West and 6th Cross West in Thillai Nagar have been declared as containment zone. The Police quarters ( Vaigai, Cauvery and Gangai blocks) and old police quarters (E2 block) at K.K. Nagar in Golden Rock zone have also also brought under the containment zone list.

During the initial stages of the spread of virus, the authorities declared at least a five-km radius of places of residence of COVID-19 positive patients as a containment zone.

Accordingly, seven areas were brought under the restricted zones in Tiruchi city in April and May. However, the containment zone norms were subsequently revised after taking into account relaxation of lock down measures.

As per the revised norms, containment zones are established only if four patients test positive for the virus in a particular street.

The norm doest not apply if four patients are from the same family.

Tiruchi Corporation subsequently declared Alwarthope, Chetti Street and Kottapattu as containment zones after several persons tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago. The areas have now been removed from the list after all of COVID patients have fully recovered.

But the sudden and sharp increase in cases in Tiruchi recently has forced the civic body to bring more areas under the containment zones.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said residents of the containment zones should not venture out of their homes except for emergency situations.

Swab samples of the contacts of the positive patients and their neighbourshave been lifted for laboratory analysis.

Sanitary workers of the Corporation have been asked to visit each and every house of the containment zone to spray disinfectants.