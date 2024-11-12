More coaching centres for competitive exams to be opened in State, says Higher Education Minister

Coaching centres to train students for competitive examinations, on the lines of the one opened in Madurai, would be established in other parts of the State too and students should utilise them well, Govi. Chezhiaan, Minister for Higher Education, said here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of the first regional consultative meeting for the State’s higher education sector, he listed out the various schemes being implemented by the government to improve the skills of students and called upon government agencies, college managements and teachers to work in tandem to ensure that the benefits reached the target groups

Approximately 27 lakh students have been covered by the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme under its upskilling programme. Over seven lakh girls have benefited from ‘Pudhumai Penn,’ and two lakh boys have been enrolled in ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scholarship programmes, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day-long consultative meeting began with sessions for representatives of self-financing and aided college management, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Similar consultative meetings will be held in Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai to discuss the requirements of this sector. The aim of the meetings were to reduce the gap between the stakeholders and the government in higher education. Suggestions and demands raised at the meetings will be compiled and taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for appropriate interventions, he said.

The initial sessions were dominated by issues related to streamlining of government schemes to promote higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the teacher associations aired their views and suggestions on the schemes. “Though the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme is commendable, it requires a separate coordinator or team of officials to handle the paperwork. At present, most colleges are making their teaching faculty take on the clerical tasks of processing ‘Naan Mudalvan’ forms,” P. David Livingstone, State president, Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), told The Hindu later.

In a statement, M.S. Balamurugan, State president of Association of University Teachers (AUT), said the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976, needs to be revised to suit the changing educational scenario. “We also recommend that a committee be established to fix course fees across arts and science colleges. In the absence of a government standard, there is a huge imbalance in college fees at present because of profiteering,” he said.

K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department; E. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Collegiate Education; T. Abraham, Commissioner of Technical Education; M.P. Vijaya Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education; Pradeep Kumar, Collector; and P. Ponmuthuramalingam, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, participated in the interactive sessions.

Other sessions for the day included meetings with industry associations and federations, student representatives, parents and engineering students of 7.5% preferential allocation scheme. The officials also visited higher education institutions in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.