More birds sighted at Karaivetti sanctuary in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR

29 February 2020 22:05 IST

The two-day synchronised annual bird census at Karaivetti sanctuary in Ariyalur district ended on Saturday.

The results of the enumeration, which was flagged off by Collector D. Rathna on Friday, are expected to be released in a day or two.

Citing a preliminary report, Ms. Rathna said the sanctuary received 45,000 birds from various countries between December and March.

The enumerators comprising ornithologists, natural lovers, forest officials, zoologists and students of Meenakshi Ramasamy Arts and Science College recorded more birds than last year.