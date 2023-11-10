ADVERTISEMENT

More beneficiaries under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ given ATM cards

November 10, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 4,173 new beneficiaries have been identified in Perambalur district under the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ and a sum of ₹1,000 each was deposited in their respective bank account on Friday.

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar gave away ATM cards to the newly identified beneficiaries at a function organised at Perambalur on Friday. An official press release said a monthly rights grant of ₹1, 000 under the scheme was now being given to a total number of 1,09,266 beneficiaries in the district. Collector K. Karpagam and administration officials participated in the function. 

CONNECT WITH US