More beds coming up in Pudukottai district

After ramping up testing for COVID-19, the district administration has taken steps to keep ready 1,250 beds at three places - 1,000 beds on Pudukottai Slum Clearance Board premises; 150 beds at the State Agricultural Extension Management Institute (STAMIN) in Kudumiyanmalai; and 100 beds at Government Polytechnic College, Pudhupatti.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari who chaired a meeting with health and PWD officials on Thursday said COVID-19 patients were presently being treated at Government Ranees Hospital and Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital.

There were 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients at Government Ranees Hospital, functioning under Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital; 200 beds at Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Hospital; 100 beds at Government Headquarters Hospital in Aranthangi; 123 beds at the 12 Taluk Government Hospitals; 195 beds at 13 upgraded Primary Health Centres and 121 beds in private hospitals - taking the overall tally to 1,739 beds.

As many as 608 patients were undergoing treatment at Government Ranees Hospital and Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Hospital.

Steps had been taken to arrange 4,748 beds at 121 community centres; 27 students’ hostels and 121 marriage halls, she said.