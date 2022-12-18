More awareness needed to address medico legal cases, say experts

December 18, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A panel of experts underscored the importance of raising awareness about medico-legal issues faced by doctors at a panel discussion organised by Rana Hospital here on Sunday

They also elaborated on roles and responsibilities of medical experts while treating the patients and maintaining medical records. Senthil Kumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist with the hospital, said the discussion was meant to raising awareness among doctors of preventing medical negligence in the aspects of investigation, diagnosis, treatment, prognosis and risk stratification. He also dwelt on challenges faced by doctors while treating high-risk patients.

A. Rajendhran, Tiruchi Special Public Prosecutor for Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department, said though many forums were against imposition of Indian Penal Code Sections 304A (Causing death by rashness or negligence) on medical practitioners, the court of law warrants booking of a case under the section.

Informed consent warrants surgeons to communicate to their patients about the procedure and is a key element in the trust patients have in surgeons. “The hospital should get the patient’s signature for the surgery in the consent form with details printed in their mother tongue to avoid complications in the future,” Mr. Rajendhran added.

According to R. Santhanalakshmi, Government Pleader, Perambalur, the doctors should be very careful with the documentation of medical records as it is the primary evidence for a medico-legal case. “Hospitals and individual doctors should secure the records of the patient, alive or dead, for a period of 10 years while medical records of neo-natal patients should be maintained until they attain the age of 18,” she said.

Kumaravel, Retd. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the hospital should have a cordial relationship with the police station that comes under their jurisdiction to give protection in times of violence attract against doctors.

Scientific sessions and panel discussions on various topics relating to cardiovascular risks, assessment and medical evaluation were organised. “The Continuing Medical Education programme would update the medical experts on the latest advances and treatment methods,” said Dr. Nallusamy.