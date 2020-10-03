‘More ambulances to join fleet of service in State’

PUDUKOTTAI

Hundred more ambulances would soon join the fleet of 108 ambulance service in the State, Health Minister C.Vijaya Baskar said here on Saturday.

“The state already had 1,000 ambulances. Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami had ordered the purchase of 500 more at a cost of ₹103 crore in view of the pandemic. Of these, 108 vehicles joined the fleet recently and another 100 ambulances will be added within a week or two,” Mr. Vijaya Baskar said after inaugurating a job fair held at the Mother Teresa College of Engineering and Technology campus at Illupur to recruit candidates for the ‘108’ ambulance service here.

Mr. Vijaya Baskar disclosed that the 108 service received about 15,000 calls a day on an average and at least 4,000 people benefited by the service in a day. During the pandemic period alone, 2.50 persons had availed the service.

Referring to the pandemic situation in the state, Mr.Vijaya Baskar said so far over 5.52 lakh COVID 19 patients have been treated in the state. Follow-up clinics for COVID-19 recovered patients have been opened in all government medical college hospitals in the state. All COVID 19 recovered patients should visit the clinics without fail to check the functions of their lungs and other organs.

He also disclosed that 400 medical assistants and an equal number of drivers would be recruited during the two-day job fair.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, GVK EMRI State Head of Operations, Selvakumar, and other officials were present.

Mr. Vijaya Baskar also inspected the Government Hospital in Illupur during the day.