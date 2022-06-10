Mop up tax arrears, Mayor tells officials

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Friday instructed Corporation officials to initiate steps to mop up arrears in various tax and non-tax dues running to nearly ₹90 crore.

Chairing a meeting with Corporation officials to discuss ways to collect the arrears in tax and non tax dues amounting to ₹.89.31 crore, Mr. Anbazhagan said arrears in property tax arrears stood at ₹22.81 crore, Besides, ₹26.76 crore of arrears in water charges, ₹9.31 crore of vacant site tax, ₹7.53 crore of professional tax, ₹7.48 crore of rentals for shops and ₹15.41 crore of underground drainage charges were yet to be collected.

While urging the officials to focus on mopping up the arrears, Mr.Anbazhagan, in a statement issued later, also appealed to the residents to clear their tax dues at the earliest as the Corporation required funds for executing various development works and providing basic amenities.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, who also participated in the meeting, told The Hindu that the civic body would focus on collecting the dues from wilful defaulters.