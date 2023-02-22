ADVERTISEMENT

Moon festival in 25 locations in Tiruchi

February 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

To promote astronomical science among people, especially school students, the Tamil Nadu Astronomy Science Society and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru will jointly organise a moon gazing event, ‘Moon Festival’ for four days from February 25 in 25 locations across the city.

The event will be held in 25 locations across the city between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. The locations include Teppakulam Bishop Heber school, Kamala Niketan school, BVM school in Morais city and Indian Public school in Ramji Nagar. Entry for students is free.

Volunteers will use telescopes to explore the moon and night sky for explaining the science facts in astronomy to the students. Resource persons, including lecturers and representatives from various astronomy clubs, will be roped in for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US