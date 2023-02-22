Moon festival in 25 locations in Tiruchi

February 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

To promote astronomical science among people, especially school students, the Tamil Nadu Astronomy Science Society and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru will jointly organise a moon gazing event, ‘Moon Festival’ for four days from February 25 in 25 locations across the city.

The event will be held in 25 locations across the city between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. The locations include Teppakulam Bishop Heber school, Kamala Niketan school, BVM school in Morais city and Indian Public school in Ramji Nagar. Entry for students is free.

Volunteers will use telescopes to explore the moon and night sky for explaining the science facts in astronomy to the students. Resource persons, including lecturers and representatives from various astronomy clubs, will be roped in for the event.