Monuments provide impressivebackdrop for yoga sessions

ASI-Tiruchi Circle’s event livestreamed by Union Ministry

Lecture-demonstrations and awareness programmes marked International Yoga Day in the city on Monday.

The newly formed Tiruchi Circle of Archaeological Survey of India, in association with South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, organised yoga sessions at three of its protected monuments – the lower rock-cut cave at Rockfort, Brihadeswara Temple, Gangaikondacholapuram, and Fort Vattakottai in Kanyakumari district.

The event at Fort Vattakottai was one of the 30 locations from where such events were live streamed by the Union Ministry of Culture.

In Tiruchi, Rajasekhar, yoga master, and his students presented a demonstration followed by cultural events and martial arts presentation in the presence of T. Aruj Raj, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle, and Sudharsan, Joint Commissioner, HR& CE Department, Tiruchi.

Jalendran, yoga master from Thanjavur, along with his students, presented yoga and cultural activities at Sri Brihadeswara Temple in the presence of Mariappan, organiser, South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, and Sankar, Conservation Assistant.

The programmes at Vattakottai Fort was coordinated by R. Kalaiselvan, Assistant Superintending Archaeological Engineer, and V.P.Yateeskumar, Assistant Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle.

The yoga demonstration was presented by Gnanappan Asan and students of various organisations.

Golden Rock workshop

At the Central Railway Workshop, Golden Rock, a group of about 50 employees and officers participated in a yoga demonstration.

A. Selvam, trainer, Art of Living, conducted the demonstration and guided the participants in the common yoga protocol advised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Shyamadhar Ram, Chief Workshop Manager presided over the event.

Due to the pandemic, the number of participants was restricted and the event was held in the spacious auditorium in the workshop training centre maintaining personal distancing and other safety protocol.

However, the event was live streamed in which about 100 employees joined and practised yoga. The session was organised with special focus on pranayama.

T. Sankaran, Workshop Personnel Officer, and A. Clement Barnabas, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, spoke.

The National Service Scheme unit of Saranathan College of Engineering in association with Vivekananda Yoga Centre, Srirangam, conducted a yoga programme on virtual mode. R. Sridhar and T.Santhanakrishnan were the trainers. They demonstrated various asanas.