Monthly Pension Adaalat on May 12

Tiruchi

07 May 2021 18:14 IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Tiruchi, has announced that the monthly Pension Adaalat programme will take place through online mode (video conferencing) on May 12 from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

EPF members who will be availing pensionary benefits under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, in the near future (preferably next three months) could get their grievance redressed.

Pensioners are required to forward their individual grievance letters to the EPFO Office, Tiruchi, at least three days in advance on or before May 9, duly furnishing their email id. for the purpose of sending link for the video-conferencing, G. Sundaresan, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, Regional Office, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

Grievances of pensioners including non-receipt of pension and those pertaining to digital life certificate will be redressed, the release said.