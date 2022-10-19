Monthly grievance redressal meeting to be revived

ADVERTISEMENT

The monthly Makkal Nerkanal Mugham is to be revived in the district. Disclosing this in a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said the grievance redressal meeting was launched in 1969 and was conducted on the second Wednesday of a month. The present government had issued instructions to district administrations to revive the meeting, which will be organised at Kachchamangalam village in Budalur block on October 27. He called upon villagers to present their petitions/memorandums relating to the grievances and issues faced by them and get them resolved.