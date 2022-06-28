Month-long vision awareness camp

A month-long camp to create awareness of the need for a periodical vision check-up for adults who have crossed 50 years of age has been launched in Thanjavur by Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals, according to T. Shanthi, Regional Medical Director of the hospital.

Realising the lack of awareness among the people, the hospital is offering free consulting service for adults above 50 years in Thanjavur till July 31.