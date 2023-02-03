Month-long drive by police leads to arrest of 271 antisocial elements in central zone

February 03, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a month-long drive conducted in the central zone encompassing nine districts, police personnel arrested a total of 271 rowdies and booked 193 cases against them.

The drive was conducted as a precautionary measure from January 1 to 31 in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts with a view to curbing the activities of rowdies, preventing crimes and ensuring public peace.

A maximum number of 52 rowdies were arrested in Tiruvarur district; 49 in Thanjavur district; 35 in Mayiladuthurai district and 32 in Nagapattinam district. Arrests were also made in the remaining districts.

Fifty-one types of deadly weapons were seized from the houses of 2,169 rowdies in the central zone while conducting checks and cases were registered. During the drive, a police team also seized 1,824 liquor bottles from the house of a prominent rowdy falling under the Kumbakonam taluk police station limits in Thanjavur district.

A car and a two-wheeler were also confiscated.

Nineteen rowdies involved in crime cases and against whom non-bailable warrants were pending were also arrested and sent for remand. In addition to these, police teams also arrested 779 persons who were involved in crime cases.

Special teams had been constituted in all the nine districts in the zone to keep a continuous watch on the movements and activities of rowdies and their associates. The teams were taking necessary steps to secure conviction for rowdies and their associates for their involvement in crimes, a police press release said.