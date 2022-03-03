Montessori type pre-school training in anganwadis finds many takers

Against the backdrop of reverse migration caused by COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting in higher density of working class population in villages, there are indications of eagerness among parents to patronise anganwadis that had introduced Montessori education-based LKG/UKG classes on pilot basis during 2018-19, according to academics.

Parents responded well to the campaign carried out by ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), Tamil Nadu, since the pilot project entailed distribution of course completion certificate, four pairs of uniform, colour pencils, crayons and footwear for free.

The School Education Department identified surplus lady teachers in primary schools to handle classes in the anganwadis.

The scheme, which was introduced in 2,381 anganwadi centres covering 68,918 children, would be sustained or expanded based on a third-party analysis of the pilot project over a three-year period, according to ICDS sources.

The government took a decision to offer Montessori training under the formal system in compliance with an order of the Madras High Court pertaining to the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. Section 11 of the Act stating that the onus of offering free pre-school education was on the State governments to prepare children above the age of three years for elementary education and to provide early childhood care.

Textbooks for LKG and UKG were formulated by SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training), Tamil Nadu.

In Tiruchi district, the scheme was introduced in 88 anganwadi centres. All anganwadi centres chosen for the pilot project were provided with child-friendly furniture and outdoor play material. A proposal had been sent for expanding the scheme to more anganwadis in the district, official sources said.

Patronage for the scheme could be further improved in rural parts since it entailed enhancing student enrolment in government schools, improving their learning skills, developing reading and writing ability of competencies in English language, imparting good primary education, and reducing the economic burden of parents, according to officials.

There are a total of 8,105 anganwadi Centres functioning on the premises of Government schools where the scheme could be extended in phases, a school head emphasised.