Monsoon rains cause lull in construction activities

TIRUCHI

The monsoon rains have caused a lull in construction activities in and around the city, hitting hard the major workforce in Manapparai.

Since Manapparai is a rain-fed area, agricultural activities do not sustain livelihood, and hundreds of erstwhile farmers commute to Tiruchi every day to work as masons and helpers at construction sites.

A mason earns not less than ₹ 700 a day and a helper is paid half the amount. That explains Manapparai and surroundings account for a majority of workforce in the construction sector, Balu, a builder, said.

“During the rainy months, we mostly concentrate on interior works in the buildings,” he said.

The workers avail themselves of the utility of season ticket and come by train. They usually start their day at 9 a.m. and make it a point to finish off the work before 5 p.m., so as to return home by the train.

On rainy days, however, the labourers find themselves in a situation of competing for scarce work in the fields. It is usually at this time of the year that the section of construction workforce with land holdings take to cultivation of flowers and groundnut.

“In a way, the break from construction activities at this time of the year keeps our farming instincts alive. We balance our life by generating seasonal income by cultivating jasmine and selling the flowers in the market,” Murugavel, a construction worker belonging to a village near Manapparai, said.