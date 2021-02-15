Tiruchirapalli

Monkeys trapped

Monkeys trapped by personnel of the Forest Department in Thanjavur on Monday.  

Officials of the Forest Department have trapped 20 monkeys that were found roaming around in Thanjavur town.

The move comes two days after Thanjavur West Police received a complaint that an infant was killed by the animals in West Rampart area.

Cages were placed at about half-a-dozen places along the moat in Thanjavur Corporation limits to capture the monkeys.

A couple residing in the area had alleged that one of their eight-day-old twin daughters was killed after monkeys took the infant from their house and threw it in the moat.

The trapped monkeys would be released in Pachamalai area in Tiruchi district, the Forest officials added.

