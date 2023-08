August 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two monkeys were found dead inside an overhead water tank at the Government Hospital in Viralimalai in the district on Thursday. The tank was said to have been without a lid. The monkeys are believed to have fallen into the water tank a couple of days ago.

Foul smell in the water prompted the hospital authorities to check the tank and they found the dead monkeys inside. The carcasses were later buried, said Forest Department sources.

