Monitoring Officer takes stock of safety protocol implementation

Reeta Harish Thakkar, Monitoring Officer, COVID-19 prevention, Tiruchi district, on Wednesday asked officials to enforce physical distancing and wearing face masks.
She also asked them to step up containment measures to bring down COVID-19 cases in the district.
At a meeting held at the Collector Office here, she reviewed measures being taken to control the viral infection.
Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and senior officials of health and revenue departments, district panchayat and K.A.P. Viswanathan Medical College Hospital participated.
With further relaxations on various activities and resumption of train and bus services, she said the movement of commuters would go up shortly. Most of the trade and business activities had also resumed.
Hence, it was important to step up COVID-19 surveillance and prevention activities. Awareness should be created among the urban and rural residents of wearing face mask while venturing out of their homes.
Ms. Thakkar said overseas returnees should be screened before allowing them to proceed to their native places. The system on subjecting them to undergo COVID-19 test should continue. The special operating procedures on foreign returnees should be duly followed.
She checked with Corporation officials on steps being taken to control the viral infection in 65 wards of the city.
The Monitoring Officer also took stock of available beds in government and private hospitals in Tiruchi district and the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients.
