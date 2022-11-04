Monitoring Officer takes stock of rain impact along waterbodies

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
November 04, 2022 21:07 IST

District Monitoring Officer and Director of ICDS V. Amudhavalli inspected locations along waterbodies where breaches had occurred due to the current spell of heavy rainfall. Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha and other senior officials of Water Resources, Revenue and other line departments, the official inspected works being undertaken for plugging the breach in the right drainage canal of Karuviyal Kaveri embankment.

At Radhanallur village, Sannadodai Pudutheru, and Neithalvasal Keezhaiyur, farmers drew attention of the visiting officials to the damage caused to paddy crop due to indundation. The extent of loss due to inundation of paddy fields in Chinnaperunthottam in Thiruvenkadu panchayat was also assessed.

At Poompattinam and Poompuhar coastal hamlets, the works undertaken to prevent water stagnation were inspected. Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department V. Shanmugam and Joint Director of Agriculture J. Sekar accompanied the Monitoring Officer.

