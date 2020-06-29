Monitoring officer takes stock in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

29 June 2020 23:38 IST

Reeta Harish Thakkar, Monitoring Officer, COVID-19 prevention, on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the district.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu and senior officials of the health department and K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital participated in the review meeting.

Ms. Thakkar enquired about steps being taken to treat positive patients, number of beds at KAP. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital, steps taken to ramp up bed facilities to meet the increasing number of patients, functioning of COVID care centres, ventilator and oxygen facilities available at government and private hospitals,

The monitoring officer also asked the officials about practices being followed to screen overseas returnees and those arriving from other districts and States.