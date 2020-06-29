Tiruchirapalli

Monitoring officer takes stock in Tiruchi

Reeta Harish Thakkar, Monitoring Officer, COVID-19 prevention, on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the district.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu and senior officials of the health department and K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital participated in the review meeting.

Ms. Thakkar enquired about steps being taken to treat positive patients, number of beds at KAP. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital, steps taken to ramp up bed facilities to meet the increasing number of patients, functioning of COVID care centres, ventilator and oxygen facilities available at government and private hospitals,

The monitoring officer also asked the officials about practices being followed to screen overseas returnees and those arriving from other districts and States.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 11:41:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/monitoring-officer-takes-stock-in-tiruchi/article31948876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY