Monitoring Officer reviews progress of government schemes

May 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mission Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Monitoring Officer of Mayiladuthurai V. Amuthavalli took stock of the progress of various government schemes in the district on Friday.

Along with Collector AP. Mahabharathi, she inspected the Anganwadi centre at Koothiyampettai and construction of a kitchen shed at Adi Dravidar Welfare School at Erukkur. She also reviewed progress of desilting and park renovation works being carried out under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) and Namakku Naame Thittam (NNT) in Sirkazhi and construction of a bridge at Vilakkumuga colony at Vaitheeswarankoil.

Later, the official chaired a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate regarding implementation of various developmental schemes. She urged the officials to expedite the infrastructure projects. District Revenue Officer S. Murugadoss and Deputy Director of District Rural Development Agency Srilekha Tamilselvan were present.