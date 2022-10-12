Monitoring Officer reviews progress of government schemes, projects

Director-cum-Mission Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project V. Amuthavalli, who is the Monitoring Officer for Mayiladuthurai, took stock of the progress of various government schemes in the district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by District Collector R. Lalitha, the Monitoring Officer inspected the Tahsildar Office and E-Seva Centre and determined the progress made under Makkalai Thedi Medical Scheme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarichi Thittam, and other schemes, besides going through the records maintained under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Projects undertaken by the Tourism Department at Tranquebar were also reviewed.