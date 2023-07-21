ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring officer inspects model camps for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Mayiladuthurai district

July 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Social Welfare V. Amuthavalli on Friday inspected the ongoing preparatory works for organising special camps to register women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Mayiladuthurai district,

According to a press release, the district administration organised model camps to register eligible women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. In the first phase, nearly 211 camps would be organised between July 24 and August 4 at village levels in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Tharangambadi, and Sirkazhi taluks.

In the second phase, 202 camps would be held from August 5 to August 16. On Friday, Ms. Amuthavalli took stock of the model registration camps and directed the volunteers to follow standard operating procedures released by the government while receiving applications from the beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, along with Collector AP. Mahabharathi, the Monitoring officer held a review of the arrangements made for the registration of beneficiaries under the scheme at the Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US