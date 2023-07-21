July 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Social Welfare V. Amuthavalli on Friday inspected the ongoing preparatory works for organising special camps to register women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Mayiladuthurai district,

According to a press release, the district administration organised model camps to register eligible women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. In the first phase, nearly 211 camps would be organised between July 24 and August 4 at village levels in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Tharangambadi, and Sirkazhi taluks.

In the second phase, 202 camps would be held from August 5 to August 16. On Friday, Ms. Amuthavalli took stock of the model registration camps and directed the volunteers to follow standard operating procedures released by the government while receiving applications from the beneficiaries.

Later, along with Collector AP. Mahabharathi, the Monitoring officer held a review of the arrangements made for the registration of beneficiaries under the scheme at the Collectorate.