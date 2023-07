July 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KARUR

Commissioner of Fisheries and Monitoring Officer of Karur district K. S. Palanisamy on Wednesday reviewed the progress on implementation of various government schemes and programmes.

Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, schemes being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Chief Minister’s Road Development Projects were among the schemes reviewed by Dr. Palaniswamy. Collector T. Prabhushankar and senior officials participated in it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.