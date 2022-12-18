Monitoring Officer checks the veracity of claims by voters

December 18, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Vallalar, Monitoring Officer, meeting voters in Tiruchi along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Commissioner of Textiles M. Vallalar, the Monitoring Officer for Tiruchi district, on Sunday carried out inspections on the ongoing summary revision of electoral roles 2023.

Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and revenue officials, Mr. Vallalar checked the veracity of claims of various voters on deletion and inclusion in the electoral rolls of Tiruchi West and Tiruchi East constituencies. Selecting the voters on random basis, he visited a few of their houses and verified their names in the electoral rolls. He also checked whether all mandatory procedures had been followed while accepting the claims on deletion and inclusion.

Mr. Vallalar said that no room should be given for complaints in the process. Steps should be taken to spread awareness among the political parties, the voters and those who have attained 18 years of age about the ongoing summary revision of electoral rolls.

