Monitor health of your employees, civic body tells showroom owners

25 June 2020 08:25 IST

‘Tough action will be taken against violators’

With an employee of a jewellery showroom in the city testing positive for COVID-19, Tiruchi Corporation has asked owners of jewellery, textile and utensil showrooms to monitor the health of their employees.

In her report to Collector S. Sivarasu, Tahsildar of Thuraiyur S. Akila said that a 28-year-old person of Ponnusangampatti employed in a jewellery showroom on NSB Road in Tiruchi tested positive for the virus on Monday.

About 50 persons were working in the jewellery section, where he was employed. He was staying in a group accommodation of the firm and he was tested at Uppilliyapuram Government Hospital when he went to his native.

Taking note of the report, consumer activists urged the district administration to close the showroom temporarily.

N. Jamaludeen, an activist, in a memorandum to the Collector, expressed apprehension that the virus could have spread from the employee to his colleagues and customers who visited the showroom. Hence, the showroom should not be allowed to transact business until improvement in ground situation.

Reacting to the development, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that one of the employees of the showroom tested positive for the virus and he had been quarantined.

The employer of the showroom had been sensitised on the need for frequently subjecting the employees for fever, cold, breathing difficulties and cough regularly.

The employees, who showed symptoms, should not be allowed to report for duty. They should be quarantined. It was applicable to other showrooms on NSB Road and Big Bazaar Street. Surveillance would be stepped up to check the efficacy of social distancing norms. Tough action would be taken against the violators.