Money lender arrested for fatally knocking down woman

Published - September 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhi of Sonapettai hamlet near Needamangalam has been arrested by Needamangalam police for fatally knocking down a woman with his tractor on Sunday.

According to police, Gandhi, a money lender, went to the house of Indumathi, 45, of the same village on a tractor on Sunday night and demanded that she repay the loan taken from him in the recent past.

Claiming that the debt had been settled, she refused to heed Gandhi’s claims and a wordy duel ensued between Gandhi and her family members.

Gandhi reportedly damaged a car parked near the house of Indumathi and when she questioned his action, he allegedly knocked her down with his tractor and fled. Indumathi, who sustained grievous injuries, died on the spot.

On hearing the news, Needamangalam police rushed to the spot and removed the body to the Government hospital for post-mortem. A case was subsequently registered and Gandhi was arrested, police added.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST

