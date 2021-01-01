Momentum of teaching-learning has slowed down

01 January 2021 21:04 IST

TIRUCHI

The requirement for teachers to attend colleges for handling online classes for students does not seem to have gone down well with many.

Teachers are unable to make out how better the online teaching-learning process has been after they started performing their duties from the confines of empty classrooms in the colleges from last month.

If anything, there are enough indications that the momentum of teaching-learning process has slowed down, due to connectivity issues, according to students.

According to teachers, Wi-fi enabled campuses are not a commonality. "We depend on our mobile phone hotspot connectivity to reach out to students. Weak signals reflect in frequent disruptions in the lectures," a senior teacher said.

Another problem faced by senior teachers who were hitherto comfortable with desktop computers is that they are now to required to operate laptops.

Quite often, the teachers go home to complete the portions planned for the day, much to the discomfiture of students.

"It is not about attending the online classes as such. We are now accustomed to the daily routine. But, prolonging the duration of the daily routine causes fatigue," a student said.

Acknowledging the difficulties that the teachers and students go through, a principal of a city college observed that reverting to the earlier system will serve the purpose of teaching-learning will indeed be better until the situation turns conducive for offline classroom sessions.

"There are also instances of students logging out their systems and blaming their non-participation in the online interface on poor connectivity," he said, seeking an appropriate intervention by the Higher Education Department in right earnest.