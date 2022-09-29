Moisture content relaxation is not within the ambit of the State government: Food Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani has said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot decide on the level of moisture content in the paddy to be procured through the direct purchase centres (DPCs).

Pointing out that when a similar situation cropped up during the last procurement season, the Union government deputed a three-member team to visit the Delta districts to assess the situation and based on the three-member team’s report the moisture content rule was relaxed, the Food Minister said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

Since similar requests for relaxation of moisture content rule have come up from the farmers and farmers association now, the Tamil Nadu government would write a letter to the Union government in this regard and paddy with higher moisture content would be procured after getting the consent of the Union government, Mr. Sakkarapani said.

Stating that so far 72,451 tonnes of ‘kuruvai’ paddy had been procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), Thanjavur Zone, through 271 DPCs, the Minister said that around 2.50 lakh tonnes of paddy were likely to be procured during this season since the area of ‘kuruvai’ cultivation had increased to 72,816 hectares from 66,000 hectares last season. A total of 1,97,633 tonnes of paddy was procured during the last ‘kuruvai’ season.

Till Tuesday (September 27), a sum of ₹155 crore had been credited in the accounts of 13,177 farmers who have measured their paddy at the DPCs, he added.

While complaint boxes have been placed at the DPCs to help farmers bring the malpractice at DPCs to the notice of the administration, Sakkarapani said that it had been proposed to create 5,008 posts of record clerk (RC), assistants and security personnel in the TNCSC for posting in the DPCs to be opened during this year. It had also been proposed to regularise the services of 250 RCs serving in the Corporation and to issue appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 78 persons, the Minister said.

The Minister claimed that the DMK government’s election promise of issuance of family cards within a fortnight of application had been fulfilled by pointing out that during the last 17 months the Corporation had issued 13.50 lakh family cards.