‘Moi Virundhu’ banned in Pudukottai

District Collector Kavitha Ramu on Monday announced a ban on ‘Moi Virandhu’ in the district in an effort to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release issued here, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said steps were being taken on a war-footing to curb the spread of the viral infection in the district.

The issue of ‘Moi Virundhus’ (feasts organised to mobilise money given as gifts) being organised in the district was brought to the attention of the district administration. The Collector said as per a government order all social and political meetings besides cultural, sports and entertainment events were banned. The government had allowed the conduct of wedding ceremonies without exceeding 50 persons and not more than 20 persons in case of cremation rituals by following the safety protocols, she said adding that permission was not granted for holding any other events or celebrations other than these.

Action would be taken by the district administration if any events or celebrations were organised other than those permitted by the government. The Collector advised the people to wear masks, ensure personal distancing and wash their hands to check the spread of the viral infection. She also asked the public to follow the guidelines stipulated by the government in this regard.