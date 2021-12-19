‘Mohiniyattam is yet to get the attention it deserves’

TIRUCHI

19 December 2021 20:27 IST

For Rekha Raju, dancer and member of the expert committee panel for Mohiniyattam at the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the two-year gap due to COVID-19 lockdown was an opportunity to learn many nuances of the dance form.

“While the entire world was confined to their homes, I spent time with my guru Kalamandalam Sugandhi to hone my craft and also pass it down to my students through online classes. The break was much-needed, as it allowed me to pause and take feedback, something I had been longing to do but did not have time for,” said Ms. Sugandhi who was in the city to perform at the Margazhi Mangala Utsavam on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu prior to her performance, she urged connoisseurs to witness such programmes in person. “We have become accustomed to live-streaming online, but the audience is an appetiser for an artist. Looking into a screen and performing before the audience is not the same.”

By attending concerts and performances, the audience would be supporting artistes and organisers, she added.

Ms. Raju said that while Bharathanatyam was the focus of cultural performances in Tamil Nadu, Mohiniyattam, too, deserved attention. “We work hard to customise performances according to the audience and the location. The songs and story are well-researched."

She added that she worked towards promoting the art form and teaching it to her students.

Sai Vignesh, a young vocalist from Chennai, also performed at the event on Sunday. Performing in Tiruchi for three years in a row, Mr. Vignesh said the audience in the city was diverse and open to new ideas. Events such as the Margazhi Mangala Utsavam must be organised in Tiruchi, a cultural hub.